Our area saw some light to moderate showers through the morning time to start off our Sunday. These showers continue to weaken and push off to the Northeast out of our area. Clouds will hang around throughout the day, even when it isn't raining, so don't expect to see too much sunshine today.
After the morning showers move out of the area, we will see a period of drying for much of our area from the late morning into the early afternoon. What this allows for to happen is the atmosphere to then heat up and become a little more unstable and a better environment for some afternoon thunderstorms. We see this type of pattern often here during the summertime, and today is going to be a perfect example of that.
By noon most of the area is dry, and we slowly warm up into the upper 70s and the low to mid 80s by the early afternoon.
Once the atmosphere heats up, the environment will be more suitable for some pop-up, summer-like storms through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.
These storms then should move out not too long after sunset as they weaken off to the Northeast.
CAPE values, another word for instability, are mostly above 1,000 J*Kg and in some cases over 1500 J*Kg, which is a high enough value for these storms to get going and get stronger. That being said, no severe weather is expected today, but some of these afternoon storms could come with locally heavy rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Low-lying flooding cannot be ruled out if these storms propagate over one area while putting down heavy rainfall.
Not everyone will necessarily see these storms this afternoon as they will likely be scattered around the area, but some communities definitely will receive more rain by sunset tonight. Have an umbrella or poncho with you when you're heading out just in case you get caught under one of these pop-up storms this afternoon and be sure to download the WDRB Weather App to access radar throughout the day. Have a great Sunday!