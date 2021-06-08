Much like the past few days in our area we are continuing this summer-like pattern with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Here's some estimated timing for your Tuesday.
Scattered pop-up storms have already begun to show up on radar and in some communities this afternoon. These will continue to pop-up and become a bit stronger heading through the late afternoon and into the early evening.
A few of these storms could be on the strong side. Although the severe threat is low, a rogue severe thunderstorm warning or two cannot be ruled out. We see these storms continue to push through after sunset tonight as well.
There will be a decent amount of instability in the atmosphere for these storms to become stronger this afternoon, and that will help aid in the development of some of these storms.
That being said, storms need more than just instability in the atmosphere to become strong and eventually severe. While there is a decent amount of instability, there is often this much on any given summer day. Storms also need what is called shear, or the change in wind with height of the atmosphere, to help tilt these storms higher up and allow for stronger updrafts to occur for these storms to become strong. When we look at higher winds in the atmosphere for this afternoon, we generally look for winds around 40 mph, but we don't reach that threshold and the shear remains subpar through the afternoon.
Still, a couple of these storms will still pack a punch. The main impacts being gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and cloud to ground lightning.
If you have any outdoor plans this afternoon or tonight, be sure you have the WDRB Weather App downloaded to access live radar in case you get caught under one of these pop-up storms today.