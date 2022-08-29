It feels like the Amazon Rain Forest out there today folks. High dewpoints and temperatures in the 90s make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the day. This in hand will lead to more afternoon and evening showers and storms for some across the area, so let's go through the timing.
As we continue top heat up through the afternoon and have sunshine in some areas, our storm energy will increase.
This will allow storms to thrive off of that energy and continue to develop in some areas for the rest of the day.
We reach peak heating of the day and more storms continue to be rpetty scattered across the board heading into the late afternoon and early evening hours for today.
While widespread severe weather isn't expected today, a few of these storms might reach that threshold and a couple warnings would be possible. These would obviously come with frequent thunder and lightning, very heavy rainfall, and some localized areas of gusty winds.
As the actual cold front helping to usher in all of these storms gets closer to our area overnight tonight, storm coverage should increase more.
Luckily, most of us will be asleep and with the loss of daytime heating, the severe threat would be very low.
By the time daybreak occurs, the storms are beginning to exit our area from Northwest to Southeast. After the morning time, those showers should taper off and we could even see some sunshine by Tuesday afternoon, beside a couple lingering showers.
Behind that front comes much lower humidity that I believe we can all enjoy through the middle of this week!