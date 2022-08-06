With temperatures only bottoming out in the low to mid 70s this morning and with plenty of humidity obviously already in place, some of us have already seen some storms through the early morning hours. Leitchfield has even picked up on almost an inch of rain as well as many communities near Salem and North Vernon getting in on some rainfall this morning.
As we head into the afternoon and temperatures start to heat up, our atmosphere becomes more juiced and ready for storm development in some areas.
These storms will be convectively driven today, meaning most will pop-u as we heat up through the afternoon.
Not everyone is going to see storms today, but they start to increase more in number as we head into the middle and later portions of the afternoon. The best timeframe for storm development will likely be between 1-7pm across our area as that is the time with the best day time heating.
After sunset, we lose that available storm energy, and storms that are still alive start to die off and dissipate heading into the overnight hours.
Severe Threat?
Overall, the severe threat for today is very low. The SPC doesn't have us under any severe risk for today as of now. However, keep in mind that this is still Summertime, and some of these storms could still pack a punch.
There will be plenty of storm energy (CAPE; Instability) across our area as we have plenty of warmth and low level moisture available.
That helps storms form and grow stronger, but what we are lacking big time on is the wind energy that is needed to help sustain updrafts and downdrafts within storms to keep them moving and lasting. We usually need close to 40mph at the 850mb level of the atmosphere (about a mile above our heads) for this to happen. Obviously, we are lacking a lot on that side.
Because of this, storms that do end up forming today will be mostly what we call pulse storms. These are storms that are very slow moving, and stay overtop of one area for an extended amount of time, and they usually end up collapsing on themselves when dying off. When this occurs, strong, gusty winds will be possible with the obvious accompanied heavy rainfall and lightning.