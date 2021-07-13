Here we are again folks. More afternoon scattered showers and storms? You guessed it.
We've seen showers and storms scattered throughout the area all day long, most of them being South of Metro Louisville and down near the Kentucky Parkways. However, more showers and storms will continue to develop into the heat of the afternoon.
The pesky Low pressure that was stuck off to our West is finally moving off to the Great Lakes region today, which is good news for us heading into the next couple of days.
We have a "cold" front coming through tonight and into tomorrow. Although, it is really more just a wind shift rather than a cold front as temperatures won't really be affected.
This Afternoon
Showers and storms have been moving through the area all morning and into the afternoon and will continue to pop up further as we get into the heat of the day.
Showers will eventually taper off and weaken as we head into the evening hours much like the past few days.
Wednesday
Hip hip hooray for drier weather! Wednesday is shaping out to be mostly dry across the area as the low pressure moves on out and drier air starts to filter in behind the previously mentioned front.
This drier air in the mid-levels moving into our area will help keep rain chances to a minimum for a short while.
A couple showers are still possible, but the chance of seeing rain is much lower on Wednesday and into Thursday than it has been the past few days by far.
It'll still be fairly muggy on Wednesday and Thursday when we dry out, but at least we still get some relief from the rain.
Speaking of, so far during the month of July, Louisville has seen over 4.5" of rain! That's exactly 3.0" above average for this far into July.
Unfortunately, even though we're looking to dry out heading into Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances go back up Friday and heading into the weekend.