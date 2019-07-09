The more I watch this video, the angrier I become. A school bus with children on board drove through a flooded road in Maryland on Monday, July 8, 2019. As the driver crossed the Sandy Branch Creek Bridge, water surrounds the bus, even coming up to the hood at one point. Thankfully, the bus cleared the roadway and reports say the bus driver has been removed from the route indefinitely.
Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters. People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUV's and trucks. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.