As you watch fireworks light up the sky this holiday weekend, consider the science involved in the show. The U.S. Geological Survey shares what minerals create the different colors you see and what else those minerals are used for:
Red: Sr - Strontium
Orange: Sr - Strontium, Na - Sodium
Yellow: Na - Sodium
Green: Ba - Barium
Blue: Cu - Copper
Purple: Sr - Strontium, Cu - Copper
Greys and White: Ti - Titanium, Zr - Zirconium, Mg - Magnesium
Gold sparks are produced by iron filings and small pieces of charcoal. Bright flashes and loud bangs come from aluminum powder.
STRONTIUM*: In addition to its use of making fireworks, Strontium is used in signaling, oil and gas production, and ceramic magnets.
SODIUM: In addition to making our fireworks yellow, Sodium is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic made from chlorine and paper-pulping chemicals manufactured from caustic soda.
BARIUM* CHLORIDE: In addition to making fireworks green, Barium is also used in medicine and oil and gas production.
COPPER: In addition to making fireworks blue and purple, Copper is one of the oldest metals used by humans, and today is mostly used in electronics and power generation.
TITANIUM*: Along with Zirconium and Magnesium to make fireworks grey and white, Titanium is overwhelmingly used as a white pigment and in metal alloys.
ZIRCONIUM*: Along with Titanium and Magnesium to make fireworks grey and white, Zirconium is used in the high-temperature ceramics industry.
MAGNESIUM*: Along with Titanium and Zirconium to make fireworks grey and white, Magnesium is used in furnace linings for manufacturing steel and ceramics.
* Critical Mineral Commodity
