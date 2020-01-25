Storm Gloria has wreaked havoc in Spain over the last few days with heavy rain and catastrophic flooding across Spain's Catalonia region. It left a wake of destruction, leaving thousands without power, and caused significant damage to beaches. Officials are reporting at least a dozen people have died, with the number continuing to rise, and many are still missing. The storm also produced a flood of sea foam that engulfed the streets in Tossa de Mar. Watch the video below of this sea foam - it almost looks fake!
Vídeo en exclusiva de Tossa de Mar. La veritat l'escuma aquesta no fa gaire gràcia. pic.twitter.com/1hkGDEWIhh— JOAN JORDANA (@jordana_joan) January 21, 2020
According to NOAA, sea foam forms when dissolved organic matter in the ocean is churned up. Seawater contains salts, proteins, fats, dead algae and other organic and artificial matter. If you were to collect seawater in a clear class and shake it vigorously, small bubbles would form on the surface of the liquid. Sea foam forms like that, but on a much larger scale and instead of being shook up in a glass, it is agitated by winds and waves. Most sea foam is not harmful to humans, but when there are large harmful algae blooms near the shore, there are potential impacts to human health. Learn more about sea foam here.