Another excellent day on tap for us in the weather department. Temperatures in the low80s today and more sunshine for most of the day. However, if you need to get anything done outdoors this weekend, today is the day to do so.
Low pressure to our West is on its way toward our area and will swing through a cold front tomorrow that will bring big changes by this time tomorrow.
As that starts to move close to our area, clouds will slowly start to increase tonight before rain chances start to rise overnight. A line of showers and storms arrives toward our area around 1-2am. These storms will be weakening as they move on through our area considering the timeline and the loss of daytime heating.
While these storms will be weakening, a couple rumbles of thunder are possible, especially for our Western communities, but severe weather is not expected.
By mid-morning, the actual cold front approaches our area and that is when more change begins to happen. The wind will start to pick up as more light showers move through the area along the front, and temperatures will start to tank.
You can see the difference in temperatures of where the front has moved through.
Wind gusts up to 30-35mph are possible tomorrow afternoon as temperatures fall back into the 50s and 40s by the late afternoon tomorrow.