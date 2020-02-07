SET UP: A disturbance will bring light snow late tonight into early Saturday morning. More snow and additional accumulations are expected in southern Indiana and central Kentucky north of the parkways.
ADVISORY: Therefore, the National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southern IN and central KY. It includes Jefferson County and Louisville. Notice this is a smaller advisory than yesterday. The advisory goes into effect at 1 am EST and will continue until 10 am EST Saturday.
TIMING: There are already some lingering light snow showers outside, but another round of snow is expected overnight into Saturday morning with additional accumulation. Conditions will improve by mid to late morning on Saturday. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing of the snow.
SNOW TOTALS: I think many will see around 0.50'' and up to 1'' with isolated higher totals in southern IN. Some lighter snow could make it farther south, to about the parkways. This will likely be minor and lighter accumulations (dusting to half an inch), however snow bursts are not of the question. Therefore, isolated higher amounts are possible even farther south. Once again, plan for slick and slippery roads and use extra caution.
Be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening. They will continue to make update the forecast. I will be updating you on the conditions tomorrow on WDRB in the Morning from 6-9 am! Hope you can join us.