If you still have your eclipse glasses, you may have another chance to use them Monday morning! Mercury will transit the sun beginning around 7:36 AM EST and exiting around 1:04 PM EST (top image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory). To be able to see this happen, you need a telescope and solar filters. DO NOT look at the sun without approved eye protection. Transit means from our vantage point Mercury will cross in front of the sun, looking like a small black dot moving across the sun. This won't happen again until November 13, 2032. You can click here to find a live stream of the event from Virtual Telescope. From the Earth Mercury's diameter is only about 1/194th the size of the sun which is why you will need a telescope to be able to see it. According to EarthSky, "this time around Mercury comes the closest to the sun’s center since the Mercury transit of November 10, 1973. Mercury won’t get closer to sun’s center again until November 12, 2190."
Obviously the weather is not going to cooperate as the day goes on, but some of you might be able to see this earlier in the day. In central and southern Kentucky, you shouldn't have as many clouds as the transit begins in the morning. By the time it ends clouds should cover our whole area, and rain will be moving into Louisville.