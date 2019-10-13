Look up tonight! You will be able to see this year's Hunters Moon. This is the first full moon of the autumn season and the full moon for the month of October this year. If you remember, the full moon in September was called the Harvest moon because harvesters could continue to work in the fields during that full moon. The Hunters moon is named because by the light of the moon, hunters would hunt in those harvested fields now that it was easier to see their prey without all the crops and the animals would feed on anything not picked up by the harvesters. Most moons are named because of the month in which they occur, but the Hunters moon is not. It is simply the first full moon after the Harvest moon. Depending on when in September that happens, the Hunters moon may fall in either October or November.
Like in this picture above, the moon looks orange right around sunset. This is not the only full moon that can look orange. When the moon is near the horizon, the light it's reflecting has to pass through more atmosphere to get to us. The atmosphere scatters some of that light (specifically blue), so we see more of the orange/red color. If you watch the moon all night, the color will look more white/yellow as it climbs higher in the sky.
The Hunters moon is also very photogenic, so if you snap a picture of the moon tonight, share it with us on social media!