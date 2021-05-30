The International Space station will be able to be seen from our area not just once, but twice this evening!
The first time you'll be able to see the space station is around 9:43pm and it will be visible for 5 minutes. It will reach peak elevation 21 degrees above the horizon starting in the NNW sky and disappearing in the ENE sky.
Weather For Sighting #1
A few clouds will be present this evening when the space station is moving overhead, but it isn't overcast conditions, so you still have a solid chance of spotting the space station tonight. Around 9:30, temperatures in Louisville will likely be in the low 60s, with outlying communities seeing temperatures in the upper 50s.
If you can't catch the space station overhead the first time don't worry, because you'll have a second opportunity not too long afterward. At around 11:19pm the space station will appear in the WNW sky and reach a peak elevation of 46 degrees above the horizon for 3 minutes.
Weather for sighting #2
Some clouds will still be moving through the area around the 11:00pm hour, but again will not be overcast conditions. Temperatures in Louisville at this time should fall down into the upper 50s while outlying communities will be in the low to mid 50s.