Check out this new view of the Joplin tornado! Dr. Brian Jewett from the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and David Bock with the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign worked on this new imagery to view the storm, clouds, and tornado in 3-D.
This tornado was an EF-5 that nearly wiped away part of the town and killed more than 150 people. The images below are from the National Weather Service.
We wrote up more information about the Joplin tornado on the sixth anniversary of the storm. Click here to see that radar analysis and storm summary.