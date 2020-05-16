The International Space Station will be flying over our heads this weekend, and with many chances for rain, there actually will be a few good chances to see it!
At 4:07 Sunday morning look toward the northwestern horizon. The space station will move toward the east only climbing little higher than a third of the way up in the sky at it's highest. It will be visible for six minutes, and if you're awake this should be a decent chance to see it between all the rain we're seeing this weekend.
Monday will give you a chance both in the morning and in the evening to see the ISS. Monday morning will be rather stormy, but at 4:57 AM the space station will be over our heads for six minutes. The better chance to see it will be in the evening.
At 9:38 PM look toward the west/southwest. The space station will rise to a height of 52 degrees above the horizon at it's highest and disappear in the northeastern sky. There will still be some clouds in the sky, but you should have an opportunity to see it between the clouds. If you see the International Space Station, let us know! You can find all your WDRB Meteorologists on social media.