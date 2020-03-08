Look up in the sky tonight and you will see the Super Worm Moon. You have probably noticed the moon getting fuller over the last several days, but it will be at its fullest tonight and tomorrow night. Technically the full moon will happen during the day Monday, March 9, so you can see it tonight or Monday night for the best effect. The March full moon is most commonly called the Worm Moon, and because of the movement of the Earth and moon, this will also be a supermoon.
Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Including this one, the next three full moons will all be supermoons. A supermoon happens when the moon is closer to the Earth, so it appears a little bigger and a little brighter than a normal full moon. It's such a small difference, though, that it's hard to tell unless you compare pictures side by side. This full moon is the second closest of the three, so it will look the second biggest of all the full moons this year. In April the moon will be about 200 miles closer to the Earth when it's full than where it is right now.
Venus image credit: NASA
Here's another treat: as you're gazing into the night sky looking at the full moon, watch for Venus, too. Aside from the moon, it should be the brightest object in the sky. Look toward the west after sunset to spot it. If you catch a picture either of the moon or of Venus, send it to me on social media using the links at the top of this page. We love to share your pictures of the night sky on the news!