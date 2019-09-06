This month you will be able to see two planets in the night sky: Saturn and Jupiter. While Saturn will be the easiest to spot in the next couple days because of its proximity to the moon, Jupiter is easier to see in the sky because it's brighter. Last night Jupiter was very close to the moon, so you may have accidentally seen it then. For the next few nights it will be near the moon, but Saturn will be closer. Look for two objects that look brighter than the stars around them - Saturn will be closer to the moon, but Jupiter will be slightly brighter. EarthySky suggests locating Jupiter first (look south/southwest at dusk) then extending your arm all the way out and making a fist. Saturn is about three fist-widths east of Jupiter. If you use binoculars to look at Jupiter, you should also be able to see at least one of its four largest moons. Here's the great news: you don't have to stay up all night to see these! Both planets will be visible as the sun sets and stay out until about midnight.