Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 230 miles above you, flying at nearly 5 miles per second. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
How To View The International Space Station
Tuesday:
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 9:43 pm for 3 minutes! 3 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 9:43 pm, the ISS will appear about 14 degrees above the horizon in the west-southwest part of the sky and move toward the south-southwest. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of only 16 degrees above the horizon, so look low in the sky. Try to find a spot that doesn't have too many trees because they may block your view.
Weather
The weather will be PERFECT with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures as numbers ease back into the 60's ...