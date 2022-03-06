The National Weather Service offices in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Wilmington (OH) have all issued Flood Watches for parts of our area. In fact there are two separate Watches with two different sets of times across our communities.
For Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties, your Watch is in effect now and expires at 8 AM Monday.
For Carroll county your watch doesn't go into effect until 9 PM Sunday then it remains active until 1 PM Monday.
For Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry, and Washington counties in Indiana and Hancock county in Kentucky, your Watch goes from 7 PM Sunday through 10 AM Monday. *UPDATE* Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, and Scott counties in Indiana and Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Shelby, Spencer, Oldham, and Trimble counties in Kentucky were added to this Watch, valid until 10 AM Monday.
For Breckinridge, Hardin, Grayson, Hart, Larue, Green, Taylor, Marion, Nelson, and Washington counties in Kentucky, your Watch is valid now and expires at 10 PM Sunday.
Confused. Yeah, me too. All of this means flooding is possible at any moment over the next 24 hours all across our area. You should be WATCHING the weather and water levels near you. When a WARNING is issued, that's the time to take action.