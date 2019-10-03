The United States Drought Monitor was updated earlier this morning. It shows the drought is once again getting worse across Kentuckiana.
This is because conditions continue to rapidly deteriorate in our area. Severe drought was expanded widely over Kentucky and extreme drought was added in eastern Kentucky. Meantime, the moderate drought was expanded to cover nearly the rest of the viewing area. When in a severe drought, crop or pasture losses are likely. Additionally the fire risk is very high (reminder nearly every county is under a burn ban) water shortages common and water restrictions can be imposed.
It is not a huge surprise because it has been very dry...for months! In the last 38 days, we have only picked up 0.04'' of rain at Muhammad Ali International Airport. Remember, we were also below normal for July and August.
The good news: rain is in the forecast this week! Below is raw model data for rainfall over the next 7 days, from both the GFS and Euro. This is the most promising the data has looked for rain in quite some time! If we ended up seeing 1-2'' of rain on Sunday to Monday, it would really help our drought. However, I think we should expect to see less rain because drought is a vicious cycle.