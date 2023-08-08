The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes our far southern communities. Leitchfield, Munfordville and Columbia are all included within that risk for high winds and hail on Wednesday...

Dewpoints are higher down there which explains why storms could be severe south. While we can't rule out strong storms north of that area, it's less likely to be organized. I know with so many kids going back to school that timing is key. Everyone will be fine up until 3 PM, but storms enter our western counties as early as 4-5 PM. Storms approach I-65 from 6-7 PM before moving east from 8-9 PM. Check out the future radar images below for a rough idea of how the day unfolds. We will be monitoring the situation. 

