Lots of showers and storms rolling through this morning woke many of us up with the amount of lightning in our area combined with the heavy rain. While these storms still did pack a punch, this is not the greatest concern for today.
While the morning storms do take storm energy out of our atmosphere, we will be able to build that back up pretty quickly through the rest of the afternoon. Once the rain is out of our area by 12-1PM, sunshine will quickly follow. We'll continue to see a decent amount of sunshine break through the clouds through multiple hours into late afternoon.
That time period will be when our atmosphere becomes unstable once again and our temperatures climb quickly as well as our humidity. This is how we build back up our CAPE or storm energy. Storms begin to pop-up late afternoon as we continue to heat up.
The coverage of where storms pop-up is still uncertain, but most data is honing in on right along, but especially Southeast and Northwest of the Metro.
We'll continue to see these storms roll through our area pretty quickly tonight as they move out fast as well, mostly out of our area come Midnight-1AM.
Now, there is still some things that could hold back storm development this afternoon and evening. One of those being a subtle atmospheric cap. What is a cap? Think about this like a pot of boiling water with a lid on top. The energy from the heat of the stove builds up under the lid. If it gets strong enough, it can push the lid up or off the pot. Storms do something similar with a capping inversion. That cap is like the lid of a pot; if the storms can get strong enough to break the cap, they can become dangerous. But that's not a guarantee. Many days with forecasted severe weather that wind up as a bust happen because the storms didn't get strong enough to break the cap. That is a potential for part of our area tonight.
The storms in our area Sunday afternoon and evening may not be able to break the cap, but if they do, they will become strong quickly.
Still, it's a good idea to prepare for storms to get severe in case they actually do. The Storm Prediction Center still has our area under an Enhanced (3/5) risk for severe storms today. The number one threat being damaging winds, followed by the potential for some large hail, and tornadoes.
Looking at hail specifically, the SPC has highlighted a specific hatched area where large hail (up to 2" in diameter) would be most likely.
There is still thing working against storms from becoming severe later today, so there is a bust potential, but as mentioned before, all the ingredients are there for strong storm development if all atmospheric conditions come together. It's good to go ahead and prepare in case a warning is issued for your area either way!