Just about all of our viewing area is still under a risk for severe weather on Saturday. There's even an enhanced risk across southwestern parts of Kentuckiana. This means there is a better chance for more intense storms in that zone. At the top of the list, we need to watch out for damaging winds. The ground is saturated and it wouldn't take much to knock down some trees. Heavy rain will lead to additional flooding river, but flash flooding is also a concern with so much rain over a short period of time. Finally, we can't rule out isolated tornadoes due to the supercell structure of these storms...
INGREDIENTS
This is a low instability, high shear event. A warm front will be lifting north through the area on Saturday with a trailing cold front moving through Saturday night. Where and when that warm front sets up will be critical in terms of severe weather. If the warm front slows in our area and all the ingredients come together, that could create a little extra rotation and a better potential for severe weather. The cold front comes through late on Saturday. That is the better chance for more widespread strong or severe storms, especially when it comes to the wind threat...
CAPE stands for Convective Available Potential Energy, and it shows how much energy or instability is available in the atmosphere for the storm to develop strong to severe storms. Low CAPE does not mean severe weather is off the table. However, it does means our hail threat is pretty low. It also means there needs to be other factors present to give us a better chance of seeing severe storms.
There is a lot of wind energy with this system, or wind shear. There will be a jet steak high in the atmosphere late on Saturday. This area of fast moving air inside the larger jet stream creates rising motion in the atmosphere - a critical component of storm development. Lower in the atmosphere (at the 850 mb) we can look at the low level jet. 70 mph winds at this level are a good indication of strong surface wind potential, so that will be one of our main threats in these storms. While there is no really well organized jet streak here, winds are very strong at this level. This pinpoints the main threat of damaging straight-line winds at the surface.
The GFS also has a product for supercell potential. While the main threat from this system will come as a line, cells will be possible. The numbers are higher than they were yesterday, likely one of the reasons SPC elevated the risk in part of our area. Seeing 3's on this map tells us there is a better potential for supercell development, so we will watch for the chance of tornadoes within these cells.
My Thoughts:
Severe storms are certainly possible Saturday, especially later in the day into early Sunday. How much rain we get earlier in the day will be the deciding factor for the severity of storms in the evening. If it rains all day, that will decrease our chances for severe weather, because the meager instability values will be lowered even more by the rain. On the flip side, if we don't see as much rain (which has been the trend today) that will allow more energy to build resulting in stronger storms. Beyond the severe potential, heavy rain is going to be a concern this weekend. Flooding will be an issue with another 1-2'' and locally higher amounts expected. This rain will fall on saturated soils and aggravate already high rivers. A flash flood watch was issued this afternoon, too. Over the next two days, watch for updates about timing of the strongest storms and when specific threats are most likely. Be weather aware on Saturday. Marc and Rick will be on WDRB News at timing it all out!