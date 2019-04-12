The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes all of our area on Sunday. The main threats from top to bottom will be damaging winds, hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. Notice that locations far east of I-65 into the Bluegrass have a better chance at dealing with severe storms the way things look right now...
One mile up into the atmosphere, we take a look at the low-level jet that shows winds around 45-65 mph. These are certainly powerful enough to support severe, but it's important to note that these values comes down as the day wears on...
It all boils down to how much CAPE(Convective Available Potential Energy) can generate between the first and second round of storms. The GFS shows 200-500 units of instability as storms ignite Sunday afternoon. While these numbers aren't extreme, they are sufficient...
A round of widspread rain and storms are likely early Sunday morning. The instability is elevated, meaning it will be difficult for storms to reach severe limits, however, not impossible. They could still wake you up with hail, downpours and lightning...
Here's where things gets complicated. The longer we have to dry out and destabilize, the stronger storms will be. If anything does happen to materialize, they won't be as numerous when compared to the early wave...
This leaves a narrow window of a couple hours during the late morning and early afternoon where there's enough wind and fuel together to give us the potential for powerful storms. All modes of severe weather are on the table so please stay with WDRB for updates this weekend.