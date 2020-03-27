The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes all of our area on Saturday. The main threats from top to bottom will be damaging winds, hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. Please keep in mind that much of the day ends up storm-free, that will change as we approach sunset and beyond...
The first thing I want to do is address the timing for storms. Our window in Kentuckiana is open from 9 pm Saturday - 3 am Sunday. That would obviously apply to areas west of I-65 earlier and east of I-65 later. In Louisville, it looks like 11 pm - 1 am. I've included some future radar images below to give you a rough idea of what it could look like in 24 hours...
Powerful winds aloft could get pulled down to the surface by storms giving us gusts over 60 mph for some. If warnings are issued, this will be the most probable cause. We have enough fuel left that hail could be an issue, and last but most certainly not least, there is the outside chance of a brief spin-up. That's why the WDRB Weather Team will be here to watch your back tomorrow. Stay with us for the latest watches and warnings.