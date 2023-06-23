The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes basically all of our area on Sunday. The main threats from top to bottom will be damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. There isn't a ton of change in wind direction with height, but any turning can enhance severe weather potential. For example, stronger updrafts can suspend hail stones longer allowing them to grow larger and this is a legit concern on Sunday. In my opinion, this risk should be upgraded to an enhanced, especially east of I-65...
Why? It's a rather strong low pressure for late June with a decent amount of wind energy. When a cold front slams into a juicy airmass with high heat and humidity then storms can be strong to severe. CAPE stands for Convective Available Potential Energy, and it shows how much energy or instability is available in the atmosphere for storms to feed on. In general, CAPE values of less than 1000J/kg represent weak instability, 1000 to 2500J/kg moderate instability, 2500-4000J/kg strong instability, and greater than 4000J/kg extreme instability. The GFS shows around 3,000 units of CAPE which makes sense when you have temperatures in the 90's and dewpoints in the 70's.
In regard to the timing, late Sunday from 4 - 12 pm is the time to watch. There is the possibility this window may be pushed back a little later into Sunday night and that's something we will adjust as the weekend wears on. There will be an initial wave of rain and storms early Sunday morning. These won't be severe and the longer rain and clouds hang on, the less fuel there will be later on. However, the data is showing skies quickly clear out allowing for the fuel to build ahead of the main line of storms.
For now, it appears that line will be approaching our Southern Indiana around 4 pm...
Again, this is very far out to be so specific, but 6 - 9 pm is the window of time for Louisville.
By 10 pm storms have moved into central Kentucky and continue racing southeast.
Hopefully you can enjoy Saturday with no storm threat at all. There will even be plenty of dry time on Sunday between waves, but just be on guard for that severe potential later on. Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates!