The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes almost all of our area on Friday. Exceptions would be our far northern and eastern counties. The main threats from top to bottom will be damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. In my opinion, this risk should cover less real estate and only include locations west of I-65 and south of I-64.
A wave of showers and perhaps embedded storms arrive around midday. There is no concern for severe weather at this point. The wind energy and fuel are way below the threshold for what would sound the severe weather alarm.
The secondary wave after sunset is the one we need to watch carefully. There's adequate, not overwhelming, fuel and wind energy coming together at the right time that warnings are certainly possible. Directional shear or change of wind direction with height is showing up in the data. That can help storms rotate which is why we can't take tornadoes off the table. I would be more concerned about the potential for wind and hail. Now let's get to the timing. Between 6 pm Friday - 12 am Saturday is the window you should be weather aware. Obviously, this would impact our western counties first and eastern counties last. In Louisville, 8 - 10 pm is when storms are most likely. While these storms could be strong, the better chance for severe is to our southwest. Here's a rough estimate of how radar could look hour by hour.
Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates tomorrow. Marc, Jude, Hannah, Bryce and myself will be keeping a close eye on radar. If any watches or warnings are issued we will be the first to let you know. Have a good night and don't forget to check back with us tomorrow.