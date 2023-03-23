The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes areas south of I-64 on Friday. The main threats from top to bottom will be damaging winds, some hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. In my opinion, this risk should cover less real estate and only include locations along and south of the parkways...
We have a double threat on our hands because severe weather isn't the only concern. In fact, the flooding could be way more serious depending on where you live. A Flood Watch goes into effect at 8 PM Thursday and will hold until 2 PM Saturday. The darker shades of green indicate river flood warnings being issued in advance of the rain...
Let's dive into future radar to give you an idea of how all of this unfolds. After midnight in when showers and storms become more likely. Locally heavy rain and hail are the main two threats during this time frame. The rain spreads from north to south as the night wears on.
That leaves us with widespread rain Friday morning, with the heaviest on the Kentucky side of the river. Take it slow going to school or work and you will hear us say this over and over again...don't drive across flooded roads.
Rain is still coming down at midday. While the rain won't be constant from start to finish on Friday, more often than not you will want to keep the boots and umbrella handy.
As we generate some fuel or instability during the afternoon, stronger storms may develop. You can see one wave of storms hitting from 3 PM to 6 PM south of the river.
Another, stronger wave hits from 10 PM to 2 AM. *At this point, please be on guard for the worst of the flood and severe threat.* The wind energy will be the highest to support severe storms even though fuel levels will be in the process of dropping. Also, the rain is cumulative so the ground will be saturated or very close to it meaning flash flooding can materialize in an instant.
Saturday morning is when the cold front arrives. Clouds and showers hang around the first half of the day before we salvage the second half. Breezy conditions will act like a big fan to help dry things off and we may even get breaks of sun developing later on.
How much rain? Less than 1" is expected along and south of the parkways. In Louisville, prepare for 1-3 of rain. The same applies to 2 rows of counties on either side of the river. If you live along and north of US-50, that's where 3-5" of rain could fall. Here's the bottom line: the severe threat is south and the flooding threat is north. The next 24 - 36 hours look very busy so stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates! Have a great night and don't forget to check back with us tonight and all day tomorrow.