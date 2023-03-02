The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes all of our area. There's even the next level "Enhanced Risk" which highlights a vast majority of our counties south of I-64. In the orange zone, the probability of dealing with severe storms is a touch higher. Damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes are the main threats.
A Flood Watch is now in effect and will hold until 4 PM Friday. Flash flooding will be a concern late tonight into Friday morning. Down the road, we may also have to deal with creek, stream, and river flooding where the heaviest rain ends up. If you live along bodies of water or in a flood prone area, watch out roads covered by water and avoid them at all cost.
Next, a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning begin at 7 AM and will last until 10 PM Friday. Even without a storm nearby, winds could gust to 55-65 mph or higher in the warned area. Those of you under the advisory should expect gradient winds of 45-55 mph. *IMPORTANT NOTE* Severe thunderstorm warnings will only be issued in the high wind warning area for 70 mph or stronger storm winds. In the wind advisory area, normal warning procedure for 60+. Be prepared in case you lose power and use extreme caution if traveling.
After 2 AM Friday, heavy rain and embedded rumbles of thunder move in...
It's still pouring at 7 AM as a warm front lifts across our area...
The band of heavy rain pulls north of Louisville around 11 AM...
Now we turn to the line of severe storms west of I-65 from 12-1 PM...
That line of powerful storms approaches Louisville around 1-2 PM...
Finally, locations west of I-65 get hit from 2-3 PM...
When all is said and done, I think Southern Indiana gets 2-3" and Kentucky gets 1-2". The greater risk for flooding does line up north of I-64, but we all need to be prepared for damaging straight-line winds and severe storms. There are layers upon layers of hazards on Friday and we will have your back each step of the way. Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates!