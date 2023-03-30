The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep our area in a risk of organized severe storms Friday night. This post will dig through when to expect the strongest storms and what threats they will bring.
TIMING
The main window to being paying attention to the weather will be Friday 9 PM - Saturday 3 AM, but we will be able to narrow down that window more during the day Friday.
Rain will move into our area early Friday morning. This is not the severe storm threat.
These morning rounds will bring some heavy downpours. The stronger parts of this could also see some hail and thunder/lightning, especially as we get into the early afternoon.
A concerning trend in the data today has been this dry time through the middle of the afternoon. If this happens, it could allow the atmosphere to further destabilize, meaning we build more storm energy before the main line arrives in the evening.
A few cells may develop ahead of the main line around or shortly after sunset. This is when we will need to start watching for stronger storms, but the supercells will still be building to our west.
By the time those storms get here, they will be weakening. We should see considerable weakening between the Illinois/Indiana border (and locations south through western Kentucky) and the I-65 corridor. However, strong storms that have started to weaken still pose a threat.
THREATS
The main threat is wind, both inside the storms and beyond. Gusts inside thunderstorms can go up to 60 mph. Then after the storms pass, the wind will stay strong Saturday. We will likely go under a Wind Advisory for that, but it hasn't been issued yet. Gusts on Saturday will likely top out in the 45-55 mph range. That is strong enough to do some damage, but not strong enough to knock down lots of trees. Secure loose, light outdoor objects or those will likely be tossed around.
While there isn't much "storm energy" or instability, there is some. With such strong wind and the forcing mechanism of the cold front, this is all the instability our area needs to produce some strong storms. This means hail will be possible from the stronger storms as well as the thunder and lightning you expect.
Isolated tornadoes are also possible. "Isolated" means we would only expect a few (maximum) across our whole area, so the odds of one hitting you are low. But they're not zero and the last two weeks have shown us the havoc tornadoes can wreak. This is a threat to be aware of Friday night, but keep in mind the strong wind gusts will affect every community instead of being isolated.