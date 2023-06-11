After a morning wave of some showers and a few storms in our area due to a warm front pushing its way on through, our storm chances will only go up further later on this afternoon and heading into this evening.
The warm front is bringing in more low-level moisture into the area and rising our dewpoints into the afternoon. Storms have to have sufficient low level moisture to eat off of in order to continue their strength and/or get stronger. This is the first ingredient that will be present today for storm development.
As our dewpoints start to climb, we will actually have a few hours of dry conditions mid morning into early afternoon. This dry time will be very important in how strong the storms later this afternoon could actually become.
Notice that there could be a few peeks of sunshine here or there in this dry period, especially a little to our South for some of our South-Central Kentucky communities. The longer we stay dry, and the more we can warm up the surface, the more instability we will end up building in the atmosphere.
This is another ingredient that storms will need to have organized strong storms is CAPE, or storm energy. We can see from model data that since we have a few hours where we are drying out and warming up, our instability climbs right into the early to mid afternoon time frame before storms roll into the area.
A lot of the storm intensity will be dependent on if there is any showers out in front of the main line of storms. If we see any storms pop-up before the large batch of stronger storms arrive, that would weaken that stronger line of storms and lower our severe threat. Some data is suggesting some rain out ahead of some of the main storms. Again, if that were to occur, that would lower our severe threat some. Still, that doesn't look incredibly likely, especially for our Southern counties.
That is a second ingredient that we will have present for this afternoon to help storm development. Another one that is important is wind energy. If there is any ingredient that we are lacking a little bit on, it is wind energy. The criteria for organized strong storms is around 40mph winds at the 850mb level (a mile or so above our heads). This helps storms sustain updrafts and downdrafts separate so the storm doesn't collapse on itself. You can see that as storms arrive, some locations come right to and just above that threshold.
That is a third ingredient we will have somewhat in place.
Now, let's get more into the timing.
Most data has the strongest storms holding off until after 2PM. Once we get into mid-afternoon, that's when the stronger storms could arrive.
Storms continue to push through, potentially packing a punch all the way to around sunset for most of us.
The Storm Prediction Center has heightened our severe weather risk for our area compared to this time yesterday. Now, the SPC has locations around E-Town and everywhere South in our viewing area in an Enhanced (3/5) risk for severe storms, while Louisville was upgraded to a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms. The main impacts would be damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding. There is also a smaller spin-up tornado threat for today as well, but are not as likely as the previously mentioned impacts.
While the strongest storms are still most likely for our Southern communities, it is still important you have a way to receive warnings just in case one is issued for your area. You can never be too careful!