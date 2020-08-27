The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes our southern communities on Friday. The main threats from top to bottom will be damaging winds, heavy rain and the possibility of an isolated tornado. When the remnants of a tropical system move through, we always need to be on guard for the possibility of strong storms.
What's left of Laura doesn't get here until late Friday. That means the morning stays rather uneventful aside from from scattered showers. Dress for a warm and sticky day as temperatures slide into the middle 80's.
While hit or miss storms begin to flare up during the afternoon, the real show gets here around sunset. You can see the random nature of storms at 5 PM over us and then an organized line approaching from the west.
Future radar shows that band of storms getting here during the evening. Conditions will vary dramatically depending on where you live. For those along and south of the parkways in Kentucky, you will get hit the hardest while it won't be as bad in Southern Indiana.
Tropical downpours and gusty winds are almost a given, especially those who live along and south of I-64. That low pressure also poses the threat of a couple spin ups as winds change direction with height.
Rain continues into the predawn hours of Saturday before tapering off to showers. It's still going to be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph and there could be showers for some, but most of the action will occur before the sun comes up. Please make sure you follow the WDRB Weather Team so these storms don't catch you off guard.