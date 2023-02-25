A new severe risk has been posted for our area this week, specifically on Monday.
A strong storm system will be moving through our area on Monday, sparking the severe risk for our region. So, with this still being two days out, lets talk about what we have high confidence with, and what is still to be determined when getting more into the nitty gritty details about this set-up.
Right now the SPC has a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms out for part of our area, mainly along and East of I-5, but including the entire Louisville area.
The first thing we do know is that temperatures will be warm again, as we climb back into the upper 60s, near 70 for the high on Monday. This brings in more low level moisture to help out storm development.
We also know that there will be a lot of wind energy with this system. Wind speeds about a mile above our heads, where we look for at least 45mph winds, will be well above that, and that could bring strong wind gusts to the surface as well.
Damaging wind gusts will by far be the biggest impact we could see from this system, with wind gusts at times ranging 45-55mph. Keep in mind this could cause trees to fall, and localized power outages.
What is still up in the air is the timing and how much storm energy will be available. Those two often go hand in hand as you'd need warmer temperatures and maybe even some sunshine to help make the atmosphere more unstable and allow for more storm energy.
If the system and the front arrives early in the morning/late at night there wouldn't be much storm energy to work with. This would limit any widespread severe storms.
Either way, we should focus more on the strong wind gusts that will be approaching Wind Advisory criteria by the time we get to Monday.