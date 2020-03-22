SEVERE RISK:
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather for the southern part of our viewing area for Tuesday. The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, hail, localized heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. However, at this time, I consider this a conditional threat based on the ingredients. This blog will dive into that more below.
The best chance for strong to severe storms is in our southern communities and during the evening on Tuesday. This is when wind energy will be at its highest. As of Sunday morning, the slight risk is essentially south of the parkways and it includes cities such as Leitchfield, Lebanon, Munfordville, Greensburg, and Columbia.
SET UP:
Low pressure will move east as a warm front lifts from Tennessee into Kentuckiana through the day on Tuesday. It appears there will be waves of rain through the day. We have plenty of wind energy available on Tuesday through many layers of the atmosphere. For example, looking 1 mile up into the sky, there are 50-60 mph winds on Tuesday night. That is impressive and enough for damaging winds to develop on the ground. However, some of the other ingredients are not as impressive.
CONDITIONAL THREAT:
Just like two other days last week, Tuesday is a conditional threat for severe weather. The severity will be based on the ingredients coming together at the right time.
1. The first factor is limited instability. Instability is a key ingredient for severe weather development. Heat and moisture (dew points) are both fuel for storms. The more they increase, the higher the instability. As of Sunday, models are showing less than 500 J/kg of CAPE or Convective Available Potential Energy, a measurement of instability, for Tuesday. This is considered weak instability.
2. The second factor is the timing. It appears there will be waves of rain/storms on Tuesday. An initial wave early and a second wave during the afternoon/evening when the cold front slides through. Remember: the second round is when we have the highest wind energy in place. Therefore, depending on how long the break is between waves and if we get any sunshine (which would increase instability) will determine the severity of the second round.
SUMMARY:
We are still a few days out and this is clearly an evolving forecast. I will say showers and storms look likely regardless and there will be some pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Additionally, I thought it was worth mentioning to keep you weather aware for even the chance of severe weather. We will be updating the forecast as needed in the days to come. Keep it with WDRB! Hannah will have the latest this evening.