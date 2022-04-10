Before we get into the severe risk later this week, get out and enjoy the weather today, which will probably end up being the nicest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s for most of the area and sunshine.
Rain begins to move into the area overnight tonight and will be passing through in rounds throughout Monday and into portions of Tuesday.
However, Wednesday is looking a little more favorable for strong to severe storms across our area.So, lets take a dive into it at why our area is at risk and where the highest risk is at, since we are still 4 days out.
Keep in mind the fact that we are 4 days out is key for multiple reasons. First being that things can and obviously will change some heading into Wednesday, but also the fact the Storm Prediction Center already has out risk areas means high confidence.
The SPC outlook has our area included this morning in the 15% risk for 4 days out. This will be given a common label (ex: Slight) that many of oyu are used to hearing starting tomorrow.
We need a few different things for severe weather in our area. A couple of those ingredients is instability, or CAPE, low-level moisture, and wind shear, or wind energy. Let's see what model data is showing for our area this far out.
1. Low- level moisture
We can see if there is sufficient low-level moisture by looking at the dewpoints at the surface. Typically for severe weather, we'd need to see dewpoints 55F or higher, and even a greater possibility if 65F or higher. Here's what this model has for our area on Wednesday:
The possible abundance of low-level moisture was a reason why this risk was expanded into our area by the SPC.
2. Instability (CAPE)
This is an important ingredient as this is what we like to call storm-energy. For our area, how much will be available depends on when this actual front arrives in our area. If this arrives later in the evening, our severe threat would be lower because there wouldn't be as much daytime heat leftover for the atmosphere to be unstable. As of now, the greatest instability is in the Western portion of our viewing area.
3. Wind Shear (wind energy)
What we have seen a lot of recently in our area this season has been a situation where we've had plenty of wind energy but not enough storm energy, which is why we've had a lot of damaging wind events. Here's what models are showing for Wednesday for wind shear. Keep in mind, this is about a mile above our heads and we typically look for winds above 45mph.
With this system still being 4 days out, the timing will likely change some as well as potential impacts, so stay with the WDRB Weather team for the latest info.