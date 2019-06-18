The Storm Prediction Center has included our area in a Slight risk of severe storms Wednesday evening. A Slight risk means "scattered severe storms possible (...) short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible."
INGREDIENTS & THREATS
Heat and humidity remain relatively high Wednesday with temperatures climbing toward the middle 80s and dewpoints well into the lower 70s. That provides the "gasoline" needed to fuel storms. CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) is a good way to quantify whether or not there is enough energy to sustain strong storms.
In our region a generalization is we need to see about 1000 CAPE to support those stronger or severe storms, and we are well above that Wednesday night. CAPE remains strong into the evening, too, supporting strong storms into the night. High CAPE can help producer larger hail, so that will be a threat we watch for.
There is not much to show you in terms of wind at any of the critical levels in the atmosphere, so we move on to vorticity. There is strong positive voriticity advection in the middle levels of the atmosphere late Wednesday as a shortwave moves through. This increases our tornado threat. That shortwave and the vorticity are a large part of what is creating this severe weather threat. The other is a surface front we will discuss more below.
TIMING
The stalled cold front allows warm, humid air south of us to continue flowing into our region. That will help generate storms, as will the factors discussed above. Storms will start to fire by 4 PM, and move through the area during the late afternoon and evening.
This will likely be an MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) when it gets to us, which means wind is also a threat. An MCV is a small area of low pressure that causes some spinning within the storm system, again supporting tornadoes and wind as potential threats.
