A risk of severe storms has been posted for our area Sunday night and Monday. As a cold front passes through our communities, it will create a chance to see stronger storms but we lack some of the right ingredients.
SETUP
The cold front is lining up in our communities Sunday evening, but it has slowed down significantly. It will stay in our area through Monday afternoon bringing more rain, storms, and strong wind.
Down here at the ground, our strongest wind gust so far today was stronger than 40 mph at the Louisville airport. Such strong wind at the surface ahead of an approaching system should prompt you to look higher up in the atmosphere at what is causing that and how it fuels our storm threat.
The low level jet (image above) really cranks up overnight between Sunday and Monday. These wind speeds don't equal the strength we will see down here at the ground, but stronger winds at this level under this atmospheric setup can bring stronger wind down to the surface. 40-60 mph gusts will be possible.
In the upper levels of the atmosphere where we watch for weather, the jet stream (image above) is also really picking up speed on Monday. In the middle levels of the atmosphere, we also see vorticity advection (image below) which describes horizontal movement. So we have both horizontal and vertical motion in the atmosphere along with a surface cold front bringing us this storm chance.
When talking about severe weather, we need to consider four basic ingredients. Shear, lift, instability, and moisture. Shear describes how the wind changes speed and direction as you go higher up in the sky. As discussed above, we have that. The lifting mechanism in this situation is the cold front, also noted above.
Instability is harder to show but this is where we discuss heat and humidity. Temperatures rose into the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday afternoon with the highest dewpoints in the low 60s. Neither of those is quite enough to give us a slam-dunk severe forecast, but might be just enough to help storms sustain once they develop.
We have very limited amounts of instability (image below) and most of what we do have is elevated, not surface-based. While this is more than zero, it's not really enough to fuel much of a threat of organized severe weather. For this forecast to have a bigger threat of severe weather or higher confidence, these numbers would need to be closer to 1000.
Some of our communities have seen more than an inch of rain already today, and rain is still falling. Those are the spots where I am most concerned about flooding and flash flooding in the next 20 hours.
Our entire area except Adair county is now covered by a Flood Watch, but depending where you live, the times your Watch is valid are very different. You can click here to read more about each different Flood Watch and see what time yours is set to expire.
SUNDAY NIGHT
The Storm Prediction Center has included nearly all of our area in a Slight Risk of severe storms Sunday night. This is the lowest level we show you, and it represents level 2 on a scale from one to five. I personally do not think we have enough storm energy to warrant this Slight Risk here. However we are seeing large and violent tornadoes in Arkansas right now, and that's the system that is generally heading our way. The Slight Risk covers the fact that some of those stronger storms could make it closer to our area before weakening.
Through the night, the rain and storms we see in our southern communities now will lift north into southern Indiana. Heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and strong wind gusts are all likely. An isolated quick spin-up type tornado cannot be ruled out, but the likelihood of that happening is low.
As the cold front pushes the strongest storms closer to our area overnight, this is when southern Indiana will see the heaviest rain and strongest wind.
MONDAY
Monday the Storm Prediction Center only includes our southeastern communities in the Slight Risk as the cold front pushes storms that direction.
First thing in the morning (during your morning commute), heavy rain and strong wind gusts will roll through the Louisville metro and communities near the river.
The storms and heaviest rain move east out of our area with lighter, more scattered rain hanging around into the afternoon. Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 to see where the storms are setting up and when to expect the strongest in your area.