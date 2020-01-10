The Storm Prediction Center moved their "Slight Risk" of severe weather to include a chunk of our area from E-Town and points southwest...
Saturday begins windy and mild with temps in the 60's. Please keep in mind that even without storms nearby, gusts could range from 40 - 50 mph...
A line of storms will only makes things even more complicated as the day wears on. People who live west of I-65 should expect heavy rain to move in between 10 am -12 pm...
For Louisville the show starts around 12 pm - 2 pm. You might not hear these storms coming with limited amounts of thunder and lightning, but trust me don't get caught out in these...
Winds aloft could get pulled down to the surface by the downpours giving us winds over 60 mph for some. That's why a handful of warnings may be issued. Storms race east of I-65 from 2 pm - 4 pm...
Showers linger into Saturday evening so have the rain jacket. I'd be cautious using an umbrella when the winds will be so gusty. Thankfully the severe threat is over by 6 pm as the squall line uses what little instability we have...
One final burst of rain may accompany the cold front as is slices through on either side of 10 pm. After that we dry off and cool down with much colder air rushing in for the second half of the weekend...
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Winds are the main threat tomorrow. They will be the strongest with the line of downpours, but even when it's not raining they could gust from 40 - 50 mph. Next in line is the potential for flash flooding so please avoid driving across standing water. The ground is saturated so the root systems on many trees are vulnerable. Ultimately this could lead to downed trees which in turn may cause scattered power outages. Last but most certainly not least, there is the outside chance that we get a brief spin-up. That's why the WDRB Weather Team will be here to watch your back tomorrow. Stay with us for the latest watches and warnings.