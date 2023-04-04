The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather that includes just about all of us on Wednesday. The main threats from top to bottom will be damaging winds, moderate hail, and an isolated tornado. In my opinion, I don't see us getting through tomorrow without some watches or warnings in our area.
We also have our 12th Wind Advisory since December 1st 2022! Secure any outdoor items like patio furniture or trash cans and keep a tight grip on your steering wheel if traveling. It goes into effect at 8 AM and will hold until 8 PM Wednesday for gusts up to 45 mph from the southwest. Just a quick note, this will nothing like the High Wind Warning we dealt with on Saturday.
Now that you know the threats, let's get into the timing. A couple storms may form ahead of the main line during the early afternoon. If they do indeed fire, they will be all alone in a favorable environment for all modes of severe. Along the cold front is when the "show" arrives Wednesday late afternoon and into the evening hours.
Storms will be west of I-65 at 5 PM...
Around 6 PM is when they hit Louisville...
Then moving east of I-65 at 7 PM...
A secondary push of rain and storms could materialize on the Kentucky side of the river from 9 PM to 11 PM. While these could still be strong, the initial line will really help cool and stabilize the atmosphere. That means you won't be up all night dealing with storms if you are looking for something positive. Most locations will see .50 - 1.5" of rain, but some could go over 2" if storms hit the same area multiple times. The WDRB Weather Team will be all over it keeping you informed before, during and after the storms.