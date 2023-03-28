The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring Friday for the potential of strong to severe storms. Sound familiar? The same exact sequence of events unfolded last week with a stormy Friday, windy Saturday, and perfect Sunday. Right now, we are in their 15% risk with damaging straight-line winds beings the main threat.
When looking at future radar below, you may notice a lot of green on the maps. This indicates a good deal of rain will be falling ahead of the cold front that arrives Friday night. It still way to early for specifics, but it's worth mentioning because rain would stabilize the atmosphere and limit the severe potential.
Flash flooding won't be as much of a concern with .5-1.5" of rainfall expected. Rivers that are still running high may have prolonged issues, but I don't think any major crests will occur. This time around, the winds have our full attention with gusts that could exceed 50 mph Friday night into the first half of Saturday.