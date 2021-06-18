The Storm Prediction Center has expanded and increased their severe weather risk for tonight. Their "Slight Risk" now includes Louisville, New Albany, Paoli and Shelbyville. Notice the "Enhanced Risk" zone covers Madison, Bedford, Seymour and North Vernon. The main threats from top to bottom will be gusty winds, some hail, and vivid lightning. Don't forget about the flash flood potential as well!
It all boils down to how much CAPE(Convective Available Potential Energy) is left by the time storms arrive. The HRRR shows about 200-500 units of instability as storms move in late tonight and early tomorrow. Numbers like this could support strong storms in our northern counties, but storms should weaken as they travel south.
Please understand there is uncertainly with this forecast in regard to exactly how far south storms will make it. For now, it doesn't show much if any rain making much progress beyond I-64 into Central and Southern Kentucky. Let me give you a rough idea of how things will look on future radar. Clusters of storms may brush our northern counties at midnight...
After 5 AM on Saturday is when the storms really push into our area. Plan on dealing with storms in Southern Indiana at 7 AM. Around 9 AM is when Louisville may get in on the action. Obviously, the greater threat for high winds and some hail exists in the "Enhanced" or orange zone with downpours and lightning being the main threats in the "Slight" or yellow zone.