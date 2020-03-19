T-Storm fuel increases overnight and will eventually allow for a few severe storms to cross through the region.

SevereThreats

The main threat will be damaging straight-line wind, but a few tornado warnings are possible. These are most likely after 2am. It appears between 2am - 8am scattered storms have the greatest impact in our viewing area.

Radar1

As the storms fire up to our west they will have the likelihood of rotating. Tornado warnings are likely as they initially develop. These supercells will gradually form into a line as they work into Kentuckiana.

Radar2

The wind field for these storms to tap into is fierce! At this point some severe weather looks likely. *Since the ground is saturated a few of the downpours could prompt a flash flood warning or two. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for that reason*

Radar3

The storms quickly move away and die out after 8am.

Please have a way to be notified of possible severe weather while you sleep late tonight. Katie, Hannah, Rick and Marc will have many updates during the afternoon and evening as the storm system begins to take shape -Jude-