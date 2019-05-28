Tuesday afternoon the Storm Prediction Center expanded their Slight Risk of severe weather farther south to include Louisville and communities along the Ohio River.
INGREDIENTS & THREATS
To talk about potential threats, we first need to understand what ingredients bring the storm chance. Much of this is driven by what's happening near the surface instead of the top levels of the atmosphere.
A low level jet develops during the day, but much of the wind through the atmospheric profile is unidirectional. That means there is very little directional wind shear which is an ingredient we need for tornado development. There is weak speed shear, so the tornado threat is not zero but it is very low.
We certainly have the heat and humidity needed to create thunderstorms. Dewpoints will climb into the low 70s through the evening bringing ample moisture to create brief, heavy rain. Temperatures climb toward the upper 80s, provided we see some sun at some point in the afternoon.
CAPE is not a guarantee of severe weather, but it can be a good indication of potential for strong storms. High CAPE values combined with the other ingredients we've looked at suggest hail will be possible too. We have plenty of energy for storms to grow and strengthen once they arrive.
TIMING
Wednesday's storms will come in waves. We could see one wave of scattered showers and storms during your morning drive, but this will likely not be the main event.
In fact, like we often discuss, what happens in the morning with this system will play a big role in what comes later in the day. If we see too much rain and are completely cloudy all morning, that inhibits how much heat energy we can build through the day. It doesn't eliminate our storm chance, but decreases it compared to what we would have on a fully sunny day.
This is not from "pop up" afternoon thunderstorms. Our stronger line will develop from a boundary left over by storms earlier in the day, so it's not so much a question of "if" but "when" and "how strong." The main show will be in the late afternoon and early evening when we will see the stronger wind gusts and potential for hail.
For what it's worth, the setup Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday. Watch for an update on potential severe weather both days on WDRB News tonight with Marc and Rick. You can also look for another blog post here tomorrow detailing Thursday's storm potential since so much of it depends on what happens Wednesday.