Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening in advance of a cold frontal passage. Scattered severe storms are expected. These storms will be capable of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Possible training storms with heavy rain are also capable of producing flash flooding. The most likely time frame for severe weather is 4 PM EDT to Midnight EDT.
TORNADO WATCH INFORMATION
A Tornado Watch has been issued for a portion of our viewing area. This is mainly west of I-65. The watch is in effect until 6:00 pm EDT and does not includes Louisville. Just because you are not currently under the tornado watch does not mean you will not be under one later. *It is likely this watch could be extended later today. This is most likely east of the current watch and south of the parkways.*
Stay tuned for the latest. Storms are likely to develop soon. Rick, Jude and I will be here and keeping you informed for the rest of today. Be sure to watch the news this evening with Rick and myself on WDRB for the more information. If and when storms go severe, we will be updating all of our social media pages, and cut into programming if necessary.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH INFORMATION
The National Weather Service in Louisville has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Indiana and north central and east central Kentucky. The Flash Flood watch is in effect from 5 pm EDT until late tonight.
Due to multiple rounds of thunderstorms this afternoon through evening that will produce heavy rain resulting in potential flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Timeline:
Storms are most likely this afternoon and evening and it appears there will be two waves of storms. The first wave will get going around 3 - 4 pm and continue until 8 pm.