Mother Nature is throwing out all that she can at us this week folks. We go from having a little snow on the ground overnight to the potential for some severe weather later this week. Let's dive in...
What do we need for severe weather?
That can be a complicated question because we need a lot of things. The main big ones are moisture, wind shear/energy, instability, and lift.
Now, let's take a look at our current set up for Friday night into Saturday morning and see what ingredients we will have available.
1. Moisture: Obviously we are going to need ample low-level moisture in order for strong thunderstorms to form and thrive. A great way we can tell how much moisture is in the air is by looking at dewpoints. Ideally, we would need a dewpoint above 55F, and even better if higher. When we look at our dewpoints for when this front arrives, dewpoints are more than enough and in the low to mid 60s. Mark a check in the box for moisture.
2. Wind Energy/Shear: Wind energy and wind sheer are extremely important in creating severe weather because wind shear helps to tilt the storm, and allow for both the updraft and downdraft to thrive, therefore allowing the storm to last for a longer period of time. We usually need around winds greater than 80 mph, and lower level winds greater than around 30mph, even better if greater than 40mph.
Let's see if upper-level winds are greater than 80mph..
That is an astounding yes. Now how about winds greater than 30-40mph in the lower levels (850mb)?
Another easy yes. I will go on and say that this set up has an ample amount of wind energy available, and it probably going to be the biggest threat. When you factor in wind speeds at the surface where we are, wind gusts 45-65mph are for sure on the table.
3. Instability: Storms need instability, also known scientifically as CAPE, or storm energy in order to get stronger and can help strengthen the speed of the updraft within a thunderstorm. In the Summer, we typically would need to see a value of at least 1,000 J*kg or greater, but now that we're heading into winter, we really onb need around 600-800 J*kg. Let's see what the models are showing available for this set-up.
CAPE across the area ranges from 200-600 as of now. This isn't a ton of CAPE, but could be enough to really fire up a few of these storms to help them become more severe. We saw a scenario recently here where there was a lot of wind energy and little CAPE on Sunday night, when we had mainly just strong winds. This could be the deciding factor in how strong these storms could become and a lot of it will depend on if showers and storms develop on Friday afternoon to take away some of that energy.
4. Lift: When I say lift, what I mean is air being forced to rise. Things that force lifting could include things like a frontal boundary, low-level warm air advection, a low pressure system, and low-level moisture advection. With this set-up, we have all of those moving into the area, so lift won't be a problem either.
As of now the Storm Prediction Center has us included in their Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms for nearly the entire area Friday night into early Saturday morning. The main impacts expected would be strong winds and heavy rainfall.