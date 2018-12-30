A risk of severe weather has been posted for our area Monday. The Storm Prediction Center includes most areas south of Louisville in a Slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5).
This was issued because winds will be strong. Severe weather threats (in general) include hail, tornado, and wind, but Monday is all about the wind. The threat of hail or tornadoes is very low.
Outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts could be over 40 mph. Within the thunderstorms, gusts could be much closer to 60 mph. Thunderstorm wind gusts of 58 mph (or greater) is the threshold for "severe" weather. Issuing this risk map for our area communicates the SPC and NWS think we could see that strength wind.
Rain will cover the area through the morning, then we see a drier period from late morning to early afternoon. The line of stronger storms that prompted the severe weather risk will come through during the middle of the afternoon (shown below). Scattered rain is still possible through 10 PM - midnight.