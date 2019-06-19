Along with the continuing flood threat comes a growing severe weather potential late this afternoon into tonight. Flash flooding is a real concern for the entire viewing area, especially in southern Indiana. More flash flood warnings are likely for some.
*I am concerned about it being easier for trees to come down due to the saturated ground*
Damaging straight-line wind remains the primary threat.
A few tornado warnings are possible.
Spotty pop up storms ignite during the early afternoon.
These spotty storms should materialize into larger clusters sometime between 4pm-8pm.
I expect severe t-storm warnings embedded in this developing line. The risk potential includes the entire viewing area.
The main dynamics of twisting wind and highest wind energy moves in after 9pm. If this remains the case it won't fully link up with the development that comes in late afternoon/early evening. This scenario typically leads to scattered severe storms as opposed to widespread damage impacting our very large viewing area. If these dynamics come in a bit earlier than expected, then the risk potential grows quite a bit. Stay updated with the weather team this afternoon as it evolves.
The later night dynamics (spin and wind energy) arrive when the atmospheric instability is a tad lower. The first round will rob some of the energy keeping the late night severe potential from getting too out of control (that's how it looks at this time).
With that being said, scattered severe storms remain possible into the overnight as well.
The worst of the storms should wind down by our Thursday morning commute. A few more spotty downpours (hit or miss style) are likely at times Thursday.
Please check in with Katie, Hannah, Rick & Marc on WDRB News as this system takes shape.