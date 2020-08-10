The Storms Prediction Center just issued a Severe T-Storm Watch for our area until 1 am. A well organized line of severe storms is moving toward our area, so I want to give you the latest on the watch with the timing for storms. Here are the counties in included in the Watch.

AdvanceTrak 8.png

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

     Southern Illinois

     Southern Indiana

     Northern and western Kentucky

     Southeastern Missouri

   * Effective this Monday night from 630 PM until Midnight CDT.

   * Primary threats include...

     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...An extensive line of thunderstorms with a history of

   damaging winds will continue to move southeastward through late

   evening and early tonight.  The storm environment should remain

   favorable for occasional downbursts with damaging outflow in the

   line of storms.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60

   statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles west of Cape

   Girardeau MO to 60 miles north northeast of Louisville KY. For a

   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

   tornadoes.

Storms will continue to blast southward moving into our northern most counties as early as 8 pm then approach Louisville between 10 pm and 12 am. The show a notable sign of weakening as they moving into the southern half of our area.

AdvanceTrak 1.png
AdvanceTrak 2.png
AdvanceTrak 4.png
AdvanceTrak 5.png
AdvanceTrak 6.png

The main threats on this setup will be damaging winds and vivid lightning, but some small hail will be possible. The risk is greater along and north of I-64, so that is an area to be more diligent. Please be weather aware tonight.