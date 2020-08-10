The Storms Prediction Center just issued a Severe T-Storm Watch for our area until 1 am. A well organized line of severe storms is moving toward our area, so I want to give you the latest on the watch with the timing for storms. Here are the counties in included in the Watch.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southern Illinois
Southern Indiana
Northern and western Kentucky
Southeastern Missouri
* Effective this Monday night from 630 PM until Midnight CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY...An extensive line of thunderstorms with a history of
damaging winds will continue to move southeastward through late
evening and early tonight. The storm environment should remain
favorable for occasional downbursts with damaging outflow in the
line of storms.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles west of Cape
Girardeau MO to 60 miles north northeast of Louisville KY. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
Storms will continue to blast southward moving into our northern most counties as early as 8 pm then approach Louisville between 10 pm and 12 am. The show a notable sign of weakening as they moving into the southern half of our area.
The main threats on this setup will be damaging winds and vivid lightning, but some small hail will be possible. The risk is greater along and north of I-64, so that is an area to be more diligent. Please be weather aware tonight.