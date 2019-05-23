1 
 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Kentucky
     Western Maryland Panhandle
     Southern Ohio
     Southwest Pennsylvania
     Northern and western West Virginia
   * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 440 PM until
     1100 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Multiple clusters of thunderstorms should develop and
   persist east across the Ohio Valley region this evening. Large hail
   and damaging winds should be the primary hazards.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
   statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles south
   southwest of Cincinnati OH to 30 miles east northeast of Morgantown
   WV. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch
   outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.