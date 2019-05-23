The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Kentucky Western Maryland Panhandle Southern Ohio Southwest Pennsylvania Northern and western West Virginia * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 440 PM until 1100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Multiple clusters of thunderstorms should develop and persist east across the Ohio Valley region this evening. Large hail and damaging winds should be the primary hazards. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles south southwest of Cincinnati OH to 30 miles east northeast of Morgantown WV. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.