The Storm Prediction Center issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather that includes a chunk of our area north of I-64 on Friday night. Louisville is not under a severe risk at this point in time! However, it does cover Paoli, Seymour, Madison, North Vernon and Bedford. The main threats from top to bottom will be gusty winds, hail and lightning. Notice that locations around Indianapolis have a much better chance at dealing with severe storms. If you live in these locations and have plans Friday night, I would just stay weather aware for the potential of strong storms.
Yesterday it appeared a boundary would drop further south into Kentuckiana bringing storms along for the ride. Today we are seeing a shift in the data that keeps storms concentrated to the north. If this trend continues, expect the severe risk to include even less of our area. Check out the future radar images below. There's not much to see because it only shows our northeastern edge of counties getting brushed by storms Friday night into Saturday morning. It's nothing to be too concerned about right now, but make sure you stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates.